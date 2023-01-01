Download
AFFiNE Copilot
Write, Draw, and Plan All at Once
Notion
Open Source Alternative
AFFiNE is the next-generation collaborative knowledge base for professionals.
Try Demo Online
Page Mode
Built with
and
Open Source Everything
Open Source isn't just about code.
Everything is built in public with AFFiNE
Whole code is open source
Open issues
Closed
Whole roadmap is open source
Current Version
Coming Soon
......
More ideas?
Tell us what you want and we will make it!
Find us on
GitHub
Discord
Reddit
Telegram
Twitter
YouTube
It's not just a collection of
Docs
,
whiteboards
,
and
tables
.
It's not just a collection of
Docs, whiteboards,
and tables.
Privacy Focused & Local-first
Privacy-first, and collaborative. No compromises whatsoever.
Keep your data in your hand. Moreover, shape your tool in your favour.
AFFiNE is built upon fully extensible and customizable foundation open-source frameworks.
We ensure real-time syncing with decentralized storage.
WITHOUT VENDOR lock-in and CRYPTO.
Built with BlockSuite and OctoBase
The only JAMstack block editing framework that supports:
Rich-text blocks
Table & Database blocks
Canvas graphic blocks
The self-contained collaborative database that supports:
Local-first Distributed storage
Frontend-centric developer experience
Real-time Sync with ORM for multiple database providers
AFFiNE is an
#OpenSource
software, built with
BlockSuite
and
OctoBase
To Shape, not to adapt
