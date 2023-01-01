Home
AFFiNE Copilot

Write, Draw, and Plan All at Once

Notion
 
Open Source Alternative

AFFiNE is the next-generation collaborative knowledge base for professionals.

Page Mode
Built with
and

Open Source Everything

Open Source isn't just about code.
Everything is built in public with AFFiNE

Whole code is open source

Open issues
Closed
More

Whole roadmap is open source

Current Version
Coming Soon
......
More ideas?
Tell us what you want and we will make it!
Find us on
GitHub
Discord
Reddit
Telegram
Twitter
YouTube

It's not just a collection of
Docs, whiteboards,
and tables.
It's not just a collection of
Docs, whiteboards,
and tables.

Privacy Focused & Local-first

Privacy-first, and collaborative. No compromises whatsoever.
Keep your data in your hand. Moreover, shape your tool in your favour.
AFFiNE is built upon fully extensible and customizable foundation open-source frameworks.
We ensure real-time syncing with decentralized storage.
WITHOUT VENDOR lock-in and CRYPTO.

Built with BlockSuite and OctoBase

The only JAMstack block editing framework that supports:

Rich-text blocks
Table & Database blocks
Canvas graphic blocks

The self-contained collaborative database that supports:

Local-first Distributed storage
Frontend-centric developer experience
Real-time Sync with ORM for multiple database providers

GitHub
Discord
Reddit
Telegram
Twitter
YouTube
AFFiNE is an #OpenSource software, built with BlockSuite and OctoBase
AFFiNE Alpha - Downhills
Latest
AFFiNE Pre-Alpha
Open Source
toeverything/AFFiNEtoeverything/BlockSuitetoeverything/OctoBase
To Shape, not to adapt
